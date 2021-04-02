Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 389,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

