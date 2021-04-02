PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.702-8.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CL King downgraded shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

