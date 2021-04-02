Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

