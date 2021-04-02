Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Issued By Barrington Research

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Franchise Group stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

