Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Investar Holding Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ISTR stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

