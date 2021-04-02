Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.22 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

