Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Arrow Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

