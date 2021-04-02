Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

CBSH stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

