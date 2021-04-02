Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

