Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.