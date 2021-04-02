Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised by Analyst

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $347,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James River Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.