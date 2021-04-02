Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

