Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

