Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Lowered by Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

