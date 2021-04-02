Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northeast Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NBN stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.