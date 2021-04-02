QASH (QASH) Market Cap Tops $42.43 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 23% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $42.43 million and $1.97 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 743.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

