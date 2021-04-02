Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $655,345.71 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Qbao has a market cap of $655,345.71 and approximately $57,459.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

