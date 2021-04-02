Quiztok (QTCON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98.53 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $92.80 million and approximately $98.53 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,333,000 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

