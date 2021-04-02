Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RAVN opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,923,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Raven Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,089,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.