Raymond James Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $40.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

