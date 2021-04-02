Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

