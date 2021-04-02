Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,987 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

BIT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

