Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 255,128 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

