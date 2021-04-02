Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of NuStar Energy worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

