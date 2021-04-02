Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

MAV stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

