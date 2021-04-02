Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

