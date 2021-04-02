Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.