Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,171 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,786,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,919,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

