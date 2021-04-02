Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

