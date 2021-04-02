Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 99.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $176.19 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average of $346.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

