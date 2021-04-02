Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,042 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,613,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $34.75 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

