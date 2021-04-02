RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

RCMT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 425,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit