RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

RCMT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 425,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.