Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

