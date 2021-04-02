Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Recruit has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

