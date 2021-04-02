Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $494,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $72,792,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

