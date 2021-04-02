Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $598,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 706,411 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 537,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

