Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

