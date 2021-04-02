Request Trading Up 13.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $157.25 million and $2.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

