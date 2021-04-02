Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 880 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

