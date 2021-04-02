Reviewing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.0% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 6 6 0 2.38 Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $39.58, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Pampa Energía has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential downside of 23.95%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34% Pampa Energía 4.47% 4.40% 1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Pampa Energía’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.69 $912.00 million $2.58 13.30 Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.30 $692.00 million $9.50 1.58

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Pampa Energía on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

