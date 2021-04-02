Rexel’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexel currently has an average rating of Hold.

Rexel stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

