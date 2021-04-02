Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,219,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

