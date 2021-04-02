Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

RTNTF stock remained flat at $$85.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

