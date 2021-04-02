Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.
RTNTF stock remained flat at $$85.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
