RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

Apr 2nd, 2021

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.00 and traded as high as C$19.51. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 1,309,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

