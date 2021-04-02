Robert W. Baird Increases Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $78.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

