Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $367.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $480.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.86.

Roku stock opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

