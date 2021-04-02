Ross Jerrard Buys 18,000 Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 383,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,150.

Shares of TSE:CEE opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. Centamin plc has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

