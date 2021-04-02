Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.