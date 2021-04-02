Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

