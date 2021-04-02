RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Raised to $13.00 at KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT opened at $11.78 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $955.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.